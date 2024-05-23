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Likhachev
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Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has offered Indonesia a full-scale cooperation framework to support the development of its national nuclear energy programme, including large gigawatt reactors, small modular reactors and floating nuclear power plants.14 May 2026-17:16
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Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to begin shipping key equipment for Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in 2027, according to Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.09 May 2026-09:16
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Russia has signaled it is prepared to evacuate its personnel from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant if the security situation deteriorates, raising fresh concerns about rising tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.29 Jan 2026-17:30
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On May 23, 2024 a regular meeting was held between A. Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, and A. Mohanty, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.23 May 2024-19:22
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