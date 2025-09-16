+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin forces are reportedly concentrating for a “decisive breakthrough” in the Pokrovsk area, aiming to establish control over the entire Donetsk region once the city falls.

However, Ukrainian forces warn that Pokrovsk has been turned into a fortress. Multiple defensive lines have been established around the city, and the terrain adds further challenges to any offensive, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

The use of drones continues to slow Russian advances, which have already suffered significant losses.

Analysts say that even if Russian forces manage to capture Pokrovsk, the operation is expected to be long and bloody. “There will be almost nothing left of the city after the fighting,” they warn.

News.Az