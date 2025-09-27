Russia ready for talks on Ukraine settlement: Lavrov tells UNGA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow remains open to negotiations aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Russia, as President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly stressed, was from the very beginning and remains open to negotiations to address the root causes of the conflict," Lavrov stated. "Russia’s security and vital interests must be reliably guaranteed. The rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people in territories still under the control of the Kiev regime must be fully restored and observed. On this basis, we are also ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine," he said.

News.Az