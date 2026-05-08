Moderna stock jumps after hantavirus vaccine update

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Moderna shares rose 14.38% in Thursday morning trading following positive Phase 1 results for its mRNA hantavirus vaccine, which was well-tolerated and produced strong immune responses at all dose levels—an important milestone since no FDA-approved hantavirus vaccine currently exists.

This development renewed investor confidence in Moderna’s mRNA pipeline, even as a cluster of hantavirus cases emerged on a cruise from Argentina to Cabo Verde in April 2026, News.Az reports, citing Investing.com.

Analysts emphasized that the stock’s movement was driven by the trial results and revised price targets, rather than immediate commercial expectations linked to the outbreak.

For Moderna, this data validates its platform’s ability to target various viral diseases, which is essential for bridging the gap from its post-COVID revenue slump to new commercial products.

Moderna’s Phase 1 study of its investigational hantavirus vaccine candidate showed it was well-tolerated, with no serious safety signals and strong antibody responses across all dose levels. Hantavirus, which causes the severe Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) with a fatality rate over 30%, presents a significant unmet medical need.

Moderna’s collaboration with Korea University’s Vaccine Innovation Center began in September 2023, focusing on applying mRNA technology to emerging infectious diseases. Preclinical results showed the vaccine prevented hantavirus infection in mice, and the Phase 1 data align with Moderna’s goal to launch 15 new products in five years.

While hantavirus may represent a smaller commercial niche than Moderna’s RSV or flu vaccines, analysts see the Phase 1 results as a positive indicator of mRNA technology’s versatility and long-term potential for vaccine development against rare diseases. Biotech stocks reacted positively, reflecting confidence in the sector’s pipeline.

As of 11:30 AM EDT on May 7, 2026, MRNA was trading higher, building on gains from the early hours of Thursday following the Phase 1 data release. The stock’s 52-week range shows significant compression amid sharply declining COVID vaccine revenue from its 2021–2022 peak.

Moderna is working to showcase the potential of its mRNA pipeline to offset this decline. Year-to-date, MRNA has underperformed the S&P 500, though Thursday’s move slightly narrowed that gap.

Moderna has seen a significant revenue contraction from COVID-era highs and currently holds a negative trailing P/E ratio due to heavy investments in pipeline expansion ahead of upcoming product launches.

The company’s cash position is critical given the capital needed for simultaneous late-stage clinical programs across various infectious diseases. Analyst sentiment remains positive on the pipeline despite near-term EPS challenges, with recent price target adjustments reflecting optimism about the multi-product potential.

The Phase 1 results and subsequent price target increases may pave the way for further analyst updates before Moderna’s anticipated R&D day in Q3 2026.

News.Az