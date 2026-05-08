Iran seizes oil tanker over alleged attempt to disrupt - VIDEO

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Iran has seized the oil tanker Ocean Koi over what it described as an attempted disruption of the country’s oil exports, News.Az reports, citing semi-official Fars news agency.

The agency said naval commandos of the IRGC Navy carried out a special operation to intercept the vessel.

The tanker was taken after allegedly attempting to interfere with Iran’s oil export activities and broader national interests, it added.

🎥 توقیف نفتکش متخلف اوشن کوی توسط نیروی دریایی ارتش



🔹تکاوران دریایی ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران در یک عملیات ویژه، نفتکش متخلف اوشن کوی (OCEAN KOI) را که در صدد ایجاد اخلال در صادرات نفت و منافع ملت ایران بود، توقیف کردند. pic.twitter.com/7mPStdcEkx — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) May 8, 2026

News.Az