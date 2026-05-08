Russia suspends flights at 13 airports after drone strikes

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Operations at 13 airports in southern Russia were temporarily suspended on Friday after drone strikes hit the administrative building of the Southern Russia Air Navigation branch in Rostov-on-Don, Russia’s Transport Ministry said.

In a statement published on Telegram, the ministry said air traffic control procedures across southern Russia were being adjusted following the attack, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“Personnel are safe, and authorities are assessing the operability of equipment,” the ministry said.

Airport operations were halted in Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Gelendzhik, Grozny, Krasnodar, Makhachkala, Magas, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Sochi, Stavropol, and Elista.

Russia and Ukraine also exchanged accusations on Friday over alleged violations of a two-day ceasefire announced by Moscow to coincide with Russia’s May 9 Victory Day commemorations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Russia had carried out more than 850 drone strikes, while Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had recorded 1,365 ceasefire violations by Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced earlier this week that it would enforce a truce on May 8–9 during Victory Day events and said it hoped Ukraine would follow the arrangement.

Later the same day, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would implement its own unilateral ceasefire beginning at midnight Tuesday (2100 GMT).

News.Az