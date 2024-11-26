Yandex metrika counter

Russia removes Taliban from list of banned organizations

The Taliban movement is being removed from the list of banned organizations in the Russian Federation, says State Duma, News.az reports citing Vedomosti.

A bill to remove the Taliban from the list of banned organizations in the Russian Federation has been submitted to the State Duma.

It should be noted that Russia considers the Taliban movement to be the legitimate government in Afghanistan. Official Moscow has invited representatives of the Taliban government to international events held on Russian territory, and Russian officials have held several meetings with members of the Taliban government.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited Afghanistan on November 25. He met with the deputy chairman of the Taliban government in Kabul.

