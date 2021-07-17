Russia reports 25,116 coronavirus cases over day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 25,116 per day to 5,933,115, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday, TASS reported.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.43%. In particular, during the day, 2,541 cases were detected in the Moscow Region, 1,957 - in St. Petersburg, 535 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 492 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 491 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region. Currently, 463,115 people are continuing treatment in Russia.

The number of Russians who recovered from coronavirus increased by 21,437 per day to 5,322,345. The share of discharged patients, according to the headquarters, is approximately 89.7% of the total number of infected. In particular, 2,118 patients were discharged over the day after recovery in the Moscow Region, 1,927 - in St. Petersburg, 451 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 383 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 355 - in the Voronezh Region.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 787 per day against 799 a day earlier to 147 655. Conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.49%, the headquarters said. In particular, 105 deaths were registered per day in St. Petersburg, 38 - in the Irkutsk region, 28 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 26 - in the Krasnodar region, 22 each - in the Moscow and Rostov regions.

