Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts, Dominican Republic, Moldova, Bahrain

Russia resumes flights to the resorts of Egypt - Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh - as well as to the Dominican Republic, Moldova, Bahrain from Monday, August 9. The relevant decision was earlier made by the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus.

Flights to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh will be operated five times per week on each route.

Earlier, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev told reporters that his ministry plans to increase the number of flights after the commission of Russian experts had made a positive decision on this matter.

On Friday, the airlines Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7, Smartavia, Nordstar, Ural Airlines, Azur Air, Nordwind and Royal Flight received permits to operate flights from Moscow and the Russian regions to Egyptian resorts. They will be able to use these permits if the authorities decide to increase the frequency of flights.

Egyptian air carriers have already announced plans to carry out flights between the resorts of the Arab Republic and Russia. On Sunday evening, EgyptAir announced the launch of seven new flights a week starting August 9, four to Hurghada and three to Sharm el-Sheikh.

Air traffic between Russia and Egypt was suspended in 2015 after a Russian airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula, killing 224 people. One of the terrorist groups claimed responsibility for the disaster. In 2018, after strengthening security measures at the Cairo airport, flights from Russia to this city resumed. In April of this year, the presidents of the Russian Federation and Egypt agreed to restore flights between Russian cities and resorts on the Red Sea, Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. Before that, the airports of Egyptian resorts were inspected by several delegations of Russian aviation security experts.

