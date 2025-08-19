Russia's Lavrov insists peace deal must guarantee its 'security' in Ukraine talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin would take steps to end the war in Ukraine, but acknowledged that the Kremlin leader might not be interested in reaching a deal, which he suggested could lead to a "rough situation" for Putin.

Russia has made no explicit commitment to a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy, News.Az reports citing France24.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow did not reject any formats for discussing the peace process in Ukraine but any meeting of national leaders "must be prepared with utmost thoroughness".

