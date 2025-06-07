Russia's massive drone attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills at least 3
A residential building on fire in Kharkiv after Russia's overnight aerial attack. (Ukraine's state emergencies service DSNS in Kharkiv region)
At least three people have been killed and 17 others injured in Russia's massive drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Ihor Terekhov says that overnight Russia launched 48 drones, as well as two missiles and four gliding bombs, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
"We have a lot of damage," he says, adding that three high-rising residential buildings were hit. Footage has emerged showing several storeys of one such building on fire.
Six people were killed and 80 injured across Ukraine the previous night, when Russia attacked the country with more than 400 drones and nearly 40 missiles.