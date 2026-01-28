Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts, triggering aviation alert - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A volcano in Russia’s far east sent ash several kilometres into the sky on Wednesday, authorities said, producing a dramatic display during its latest eruption.

The Shiveluch Volcano is one of the largest and most active volcanoes on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula, a region regarded as one of the most volcanically active areas in the world, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the eruption generated an ash column that rose to nearly 9,000 metres (29,500 feet) above sea level. The update was shared on Telegram and accompanied by video footage showing the scale of the plume.

In response to the eruption, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team issued an orange aviation alert for the area surrounding the volcano. The orange level is one step below the highest red alert and signals a heightened risk to aircraft operating nearby.

Shiveluch rises to a height of about 3,300 metres and is located roughly 450 kilometres (280 miles) north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the main port city on the Kamchatka Peninsula. Scientists estimate the volcano to be between 60,000 and 70,000 years old.

Kamchatka’s chain of volcanoes has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996. UNESCO has described the peninsula as “one of the most outstanding volcanic regions in the world,” noting that the interaction between active volcanoes and glaciers creates a dynamic landscape of exceptional natural beauty.

News.Az