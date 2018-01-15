Russia satisfied with strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is satisfied with the level of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference on Jan. 15, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.

Lavrov said relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are based on intensive dialogue between the presidents and foreign ministers of the two countries.

Russia’s top diplomat noted that the two countries regularly hold humanitarian events. “For example, humanitarian forum and other events,” he said.

Lavrov also pointed out an increase in the volume of trade turnover and investment between Russia and Azerbaijan.

“The volume of trade turnover and investment between the two countries is increasing. All work is going on. An intergovernmental commission operates in various field,” said Lavrov, stressing that Russia is satisfied with the level of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.

