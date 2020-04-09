Russia, Saudi Arabia 'very, very close' to agreement on cuts in oil output - Russian official

+ ↺ − 16 px

OPEC members and other oil-exporting nations including Russia held talks on Thursday to try to put an end to the crude price war which began last month after exporters failed to reach an agreement on production cuts amid the global COVID-19-related economic downturn.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are "very, very close" to reaching an agreement aimed at stabilizing the oil market via cuts in output, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said.

"I think the whole market understands that this deal is important and it will bring lots of stability, so much important stability to the market, and we are very close," he said, speaking to CNBC on Thursday.

A source in one of the delegations taking part in Thursday's OPEC+ meeting confirmed to Sputnik that most OPEC+ nations have agreed on quotas as part of joint plans to cut production. "So far, everything is going very well. Most countries have given their initial consent to the allocation of quotas proposed by the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee. At the moment, if there are no unforeseen disagreements, the probability of signing a final agreement is high," the source said.

