Russia says France’s nuclear expansion plan is destabilising

Russia on Wednesday sharply criticized France’s plan to expand its nuclear arsenal, calling the move “extremely destabilising” and a potential threat to Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier this week that France would broaden its nuclear strategy and allow other European countries to participate in French nuclear exercises. Paris and Berlin have also established a joint nuclear steering group to discuss deterrence policy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the proposal represents a significant expansion of NATO’s nuclear potential and could be used in a coordinated manner against Russia in the event of a direct military conflict.

Separately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the French initiative supports Moscow’s long-standing position that French and British nuclear forces should be included in any future negotiations on global nuclear balance.

The comments come after the expiration of New START last month — the last remaining treaty limiting the number of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear warheads and missiles. Russia has indicated it is open to renewed talks on arms control.

News.Az