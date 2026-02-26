+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia said on Thursday that a recent incident involving a Florida-registered speedboat near Cuba was an “aggressive provocation by the United States”.

The boat, carrying exiles, entered Cuban waters and opened fire on a Cuban patrol, prompting Cuban forces to respond. Four attackers were killed and six others wounded, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Maria Zakharova, speaking for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said the incident was intended to escalate tensions and trigger a conflict between Cuba and the United States.

News.Az