Russia says it made proposal to France on jailed researcher

Russia says it made proposal to France on jailed researcher

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has made a proposal to France regarding the case of jailed French researcher Laurent Vinatier, and the next move now rests with Paris, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that contacts had taken place between Russian and French officials and that an offer had been presented to the French side. “The ball is in France’s court right now,” Peskov told reporters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Vinatier was sentenced in 2024 to three years in prison for violating Russia’s foreign agent laws by failing to register as required. He is also facing additional espionage-related charges.

France has repeatedly said Vinatier was arbitrarily detained and has called for his release. President Emmanuel Macron has denied that the researcher worked for the French state, describing the arrest as part of a misinformation campaign by Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that he would review the case.

News.Az