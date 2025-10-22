Russia says no plans to seize EU assets, monitoring EU actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has no immediate plans to confiscate European assets, including companies and banks, but is closely monitoring the European Union’s actions, a senior Russian finance official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev stated:

“We are not confiscating anything yet. The Europeans haven’t called for confiscation, so we won’t confiscate anything until they do. If they do end up confiscating, then we will consider it,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Moiseev also clarified that a recent presidential decree on accelerated privatization of state assets is unrelated to any plans targeting European companies. Private European firms and banks still operating in Russia have not been seized, he emphasized.

