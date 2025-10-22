Zelenskyy confirms civilian deaths in Russian night attack, calls on allies to act

Zelenskyy confirms civilian deaths in Russian night attack, calls on allies to act

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that civilian casualties occurred during a massive overnight Russian attack targeting cities and energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

In a statement, Zelenskyy urged international allies to respond, highlighting the ongoing threat to civilian populations and critical facilities. The attacks underscore the continuing intensity of the conflict and its impact on everyday life in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities are currently assessing the full extent of the damage and casualties.

News.Az