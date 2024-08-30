Russia says Ottawa severs nearly all communication channels with Moscow

Russia’s Embassy in Canada has announced that Ottawa has cut nearly all communication channels with Russia, except for diplomatic ones.

The embassy criticized Canada for this move, attributing it to what they describe as an increase in anti-Russian sentiment, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "The Canadian side has voluntarily terminated all bilateral communication channels, except for diplomatic ones, to the detriment of its own interests and citizens. In a surge of blanket Russophobia to please the Ukrainian nationalist community, which significantly influences the re-election of a large portion of the ruling class, and to curry favor with senior figures in Washington, Canada has dismantled decades of accumulated ties and everything that once united the peoples of our countries," the embassy noted.The Russian embassy in Ottawa also noted the deterioration in the Canadian leadership's approach toward Russia.Since the 2014 Ukrainian coup, Canada has progressively limited communication with Russia, imposing sanctions 19 times by 2020, severing military connections, and suspending the Russia-Canada Intergovernmental Economic Commission. Following the start of the war in Ukraine, Canada has introduced over 60 rounds of sanctions against Russia.

News.Az