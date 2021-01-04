Russia sees lowest coronavirus spread rate since late June

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate on Monday dropped to 0.92, the lowest figure since June 28, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

In Moscow, the coronavirus spread rate declined from 0.92 to 0.8.

In three out of nine regions with the highest caseload, the rate rose above 1: in the Voronezh and Rostov Regions (1.01), as well as in the Khanty Mansi Autonomous Region (1.03). In other regions, the figure was 1 or below.

The coronavirus spread rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. It is one of the criteria to be considered when it comes to removing restrictions introduced in the spring to prevent the infection from spreading. The country’s authorities particularly take the coronavirus spread rate into account when making decisions on resuming international flights. According to the Russian sanitary watchdog, it is possible to reopen the country’s border to foreign nationals in case their countries’ coronavirus spread rates remain at or below 1 for a week.

News.Az

