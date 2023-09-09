Russia sends food supplies to Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh along Aghdam-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia sends food supplies to Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh along the Aghdam-Khankendi road, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society said, News.Az reports.

At the initiative of the Russian government, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, for the delivery of food and non-food products through the Aghdam-Askeran road to Khankendi city by the Russian Red Cross Society, on September 9, 2023, in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan, at 14:30 (GMT +4), one truck with food crossed through the Samur checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan.

This cargo is being transported in the direction of Samur-Baku, Baku-Barda, Aghdam and Askeran.

Further details will be provided after the cargo's delivery to the final destination.

The Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food on August 29 to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan.

A food convoy sent from Baku has been waiting for 11 days on the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

News.Az