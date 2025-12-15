Russia shoots down 130 Ukrainian drones, airports hit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that its air defence forces shot down 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 15 targeting Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin added that four more drones headed for the capital were intercepted on Monday morning, with emergency services responding to incidents on the ground, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The attacks caused disruptions at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, along with several other airports in southern Russia, according to the Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia.

In the Rostov region, Governor Yuri Slyusar said an overnight drone strike damaged a power line, further affecting local infrastructure. Ukrainian forces periodically launch drone attacks on Russian territory, which have increasingly impacted airports and critical facilities.

News.Az