Russia should make efforts for Yerevan to hand over minefield maps to Azerbaijan - expert

In my opinion, the Armenian side deliberately does not transfer maps of minefields in order to cause maximum damage to Azerbaijan, Russian expert Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.Az.



"I consider it as a deliberate provocation for the failure of the agreements signed on November 10 on the cessation of hostilities and, in fact, capitulation. There are still people in the Armenian establishment, hoping for revenge and for the entry of third players in the region - above all, France and the United States - which were left out after the brilliant victory of Azerbaijan and the inclusion of the peacekeeping potential of Russia and Turkey. The collective West doesn't like it and it's not incidental that Soros' appointees are again gaining strength in Nikol Pashinyan's government," Mikhailov said.



According to him, Russia, as a country that deployed peacekeepers and is engaged in de-mining of previously occupied territories, should make efforts for Yerevan to hand over all the necessary maps of minefields.

News.Az

