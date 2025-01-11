Russia shuts airports amid drone attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several Russian regions were hit by a large-scale drone attack early Saturday morning, January 11, with explosions and air defense activity reported. A fire was also reported in Novorossiysk, according to Russian Telegram channels, News.az reports citing Kyiv Post .

The Mash Telegram channel reported that residents in Voronezh, Kursk, Saratov, and Lipetsk regions witnessed the drone attacks. Authorities in Anapa (Krasnodar Krai) also confirmed drone activity in the area.Social media users in Novorossiysk shared videos showing air defense operations, followed by an explosion. Another video, released later, showed a fire that reportedly occurred when a drone struck the port, according to witnesses.Late on Jan. 10, the Kerch Bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea was closed as unidentified drones were observed flying over the peninsula. Videos circulated online captured the sounds of drones and air defense systems in action.Mash reported in the morning that Saratov airport was temporarily closed, adding, “Preliminarily, this is due to attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the city. The siren is active.”Before this, Rosaviatsia reported the implementation of temporary restrictions at the airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk. However, these restrictions were lifted at 8:30 a.m. Moscow time.

