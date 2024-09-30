Russia sticks to LNG production goals despite Western sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is committed to increasing its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production to over 100 million tons by 2035 despite the ongoing Western sanctions, the country’s energy minister said on Monday.

"The new strategy includes plans on development of the LNG sector, on development of new LNG technologies," Minister Sergey Tsivilyov noted, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "It is hardly possible to provide precise figures on LNG exports for each particular year, though our production plan remains at over 100 mln tons by 2035," he added.Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last week that Russia’s LNG exports might total around 35 mln tons in 2024.

