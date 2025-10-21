Russia strikes energy facilities in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk, causing power outages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in the Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, leaving parts of Chernihiv without electricity, according to Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy.

“Consumers in the city of Chernihiv and part of the region remain without electricity. Power restoration will begin as soon as the security situation allows,” the energy company said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attacks follow previous Russian strikes across northern Ukraine, including a massive combined assault yesterday involving 51 aerial targets—two ballistic missiles and 49 Shahed-type drones.

Due to ongoing disruptions, industrial consumers nationwide will face scheduled power limitations today from 16:00 to 20:00.

Electricity consumption remains high, though slightly down 1.4% compared to the same time yesterday, aided by sunny weather in western and southern regions boosting household solar production.

Repair crews are working to restore power, and Ukrenergo expects full electricity restoration in Chernihiv by the end of the day.

