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Prymorskyi
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Odesa endured a heavy overnight assault as Russian strikes hit residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure, leaving at least 16 people injured and widespread destruction across the city.30 Apr 2026-09:35
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A large-scale drone attack by Russia struck the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight, injuring civilians including children and causing significant damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.27 Apr 2026-09:15
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A deadly overnight strike hit residential areas in Odesa, killing three people, including a child, and injuring at least 10 others, local officials said Monday.06 Apr 2026-09:07
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Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa, damaging 14 buildings, including a university dormitory, and injuring three people, local officials reported.19 Mar 2026-13:00
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