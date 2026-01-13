Russia strikes Odesa: Kindergarten, hospital hit, casualties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a heavy overnight attack on Odesa, damaging residential buildings, a lyceum, a kindergarten, and a hospital, with casualties reported.

“Fires broke out in an unused building, a fitness center, a vocational school, and a nearby garage with a passenger car. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames,” the service said, News.Az reports, citing State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The facades and windows of six apartment buildings, a kindergarten, two garages, and nine cars were damaged. Psychologists assisted 14 people, including a child, while rescuers used 14 pieces of equipment.

Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper confirmed that energy facilities, social infrastructure, and private vehicles were affected. Among the victims are six people aged 35 to 68. Two were hospitalized with moderate injuries, while four received medical care on site and remain under supervision.

The strike comes amid widespread air raid alerts across northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine. Russian forces also targeted Kharkiv, destroying the Nova Poshta post terminal, and launched missiles over Kyiv, causing power and heating outages. Monitoring groups reported that the attack involved a record number of ballistic missiles and included cruise missiles in Ukraine’s airspace.

News.Az