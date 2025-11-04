+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian troops have reportedly killed two civilians and a dog in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, despite the victims clearly displaying a white flag, according to the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces.

The attack took place near the village of Kruhliakivka on Sunday, November 3. Ukrainian forces say Russian troops used a drone to strike the unarmed civilians as they were walking along a road, with no military positions or equipment in the area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Footage circulated online appears to show the drone attack targeting the civilians holding a white flag — a universally recognized symbol of noncombatant status.

Ukraine's military alleges that Russian forces recorded the strike themselves, intending to release the video to support false narratives and blame Ukrainian forces. The incident, they say, demonstrates a continued pattern of disinformation and deliberate attacks on civilians.

Ukrainian officials also cited a recent incident in Pokrovsk, where a Russian sabotage group reportedly infiltrated the city center and killed several civilians before being neutralized by Ukrainian forces.

Additionally, Ukrainian defense forces released an intercepted radio recording from the Kupiansk area allegedly capturing an order to shoot an unarmed civilian.

“They are not coming to liberate — they are coming to kill, torture, and intimidate. This is not a coincidence, but a strategy of fear,” the Ukrainian military stated.

Ukrainian authorities continue to document cases they characterize as war crimes committed by Russian forces against civilians in occupied and frontline regions.

News.Az