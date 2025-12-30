Russia strikes Ukrainian Black Sea ports, damages ship

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 30, Russia attacked Ukraine’s Black Sea ports in the Odesa region, damaging a civilian Panama-flagged grain ship and oil storage facilities in Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said. One person was wounded in the strike.

Kuleba described the attacks as targeted attempts to disrupt logistics and complicate shipping. Despite the damage, both ports remain operational, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Odesa and nearby ports are vital to Ukraine’s foreign trade and wartime economy, especially for agricultural exports. In recent months, maritime clashes in the Black Sea have intensified, with Ukraine using sea drones against Russia’s shadow fleet while Russia continues to target port infrastructure.

