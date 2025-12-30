+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of December 30, Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces targeted and destroyed a key Russian drone launch hub at Donetsk Airport.

The operation, led by the 414th Separate Brigade “Magyar Birds” in cooperation with the Deep Strike Center, hit multiple Russian facilities, including: Geran/Shahed logistics hub, Pre-flight training and maintenance center for drones, Central warehouse for unmanned combat units and Gerbera drone storage warehouse, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strike also damaged areas housing Russian personnel and technical staff involved in drone preparation and maintenance.

This follows recent Ukrainian operations against Russian military-industrial sites, air defense systems, and oil facilities, demonstrating the ongoing strategic impact of drone warfare in the region.

News.Az