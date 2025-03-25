+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with Channel One that Russia supports the resumption of the Black Sea Initiative, but in a format that is more acceptable to all parties involved.

"We support the return of the Black Sea Initiative in some form, better suited to all," he said, adding that this issue was discussed at talks in Riyadh as a priority, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Our position is simple: we cannot take this man at his word," Lavrov said, referring to Vladimir Zelensky. Russia would like "the market of grain, and the market of fertilizers to be predictable," and for no one to attempt excluding Russia from those markets, the minister noted. Moscow is worried about the situation with food in Africa and other countries of the Global South that have been affected by "the West’s games," he noted.

The Black Sea Initiative, also known as the grain deal, allowed the supply of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and ensured the normalization of exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. Despite agreements, the West redirected the bulk of Ukrainian grain to its own countries, with the key target of the deal – to supply grain to countries in need – never met. That said, obligations to Russia have not been fulfilled, which is why Moscow withdrew from the deal in July 2023.

