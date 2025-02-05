Russia supports Trump's criticism of efforts to bring Ukraine into NATO, says Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has expressed support for a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticized the plans to integrate Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance, calling it one of the main mistakes of his predecessor, as stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a diplomatic roundtable on resolving the Ukraine situation, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"For the first time ever, President Trump suddenly said bluntly in one of his first speeches, criticizing the position of the Biden administration on the Ukrainian crisis, that drawing Ukraine into NATO was a major mistake," Lavrov said. "For the first time, not just a Western leader, but a US leader - hence, the leader of the broader West - made this statement <…> as he identified the problem of NATO as something that the United States is ready to discuss seriously," he explained.

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly warned and insisted that NATO should not expand eastwards toward the borders of the former Soviet Union, but "in vain," Lavrov lamented.

The Russian foreign minister recounted his conversation with his former counterpart, ex-Secretary of State Antony Blinken, before the launch of the special military operation. "In a private conversation with Blinken in January 2022, I urged him to consider seriously the proposals that we had put forward in order to prevent a military conflict in Europe. He was straightforward with me as he said that <…> nobody can poke their nose into the relations between NATO and those countries that we would like to admit to the North Atlantic Alliance," Lavrov concluded.

News.Az