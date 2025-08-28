Russia suspected of flying drones over U.S. arms routes in Germany

Russia suspected of flying drones over U.S. arms routes in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western officials suspect Russia or its proxies of conducting drone surveillance over U.S. and allied arms routes in eastern Germany, the New York Times and Germany’s WirtschaftsWoche reported on Aug. 28.

The flights, concentrated in the state of Thuringia, have raised security concerns among European and U.S. military officials. A German military spokesperson confirmed that the activity near German bases poses a risk, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Some of the drones were reportedly Iranian-made, with German intelligence suggesting they may have been launched from vessels in the Baltic Sea.

U.S. officials believe Moscow is seeking to identify weapons producers and delivery routes for Ukraine, potentially for future sabotage.

Western nations have previously accused Russia of hybrid operations across Europe, including arson, sabotage of Baltic Sea infrastructure, and incendiary parcel attacks. While such incidents peaked between 2022 and 2024, they have declined in 2025 amid tighter security and renewed diplomatic efforts.

News.Az