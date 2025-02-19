Russia, Syria set to hold high-level meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Syria will hold high-level meetings next week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament).

"Next week, we have plans for more high-level communication with our Syrian colleagues; we’ll keep you informed," the top diplomat noted, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Lavrov also pointed out that a Russian inter-agency delegation led by Mikhail Bogdanov, special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa and deputy foreign minister visited Damascus in late January. Following this, the leaders of the two countries held a telephone conversation.

Lavrov also stressed that going forward, the biggest concern for Syria will be that it not turn into a second Lebanon. "NATO countries’ intervention deprived Libya of its statehood and divided the country, which has been unable to unite for 15 years."

However, he highlighted issues the country was facing due to the illegal presence of the US and policies enacted by the Biden administration.

In this regard, Lavrov emphasized that "Russia firmly supports the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and its territorial integrity."

News.Az