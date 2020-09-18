Yandex metrika counter

Russia to resume flights with Belarus, others next week

Russia will resume flights with Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan from Sept. 21 and with South Korea from Sept. 27, Russia’s coronavirus crisis center, a government body, said in a statement on Friday.

The flights will operate in both directions and will be weekly, the center said.

The center also said that it was suspending the government’s special evacuation flights, a program launched to return Russian citizens to Russia after international air travel links were suspended in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

