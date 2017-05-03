Russia, Turkey underline need to continue anti-terror fight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Turkey will strengthen cooperation between their defense ministries and security services, including the counter-terrorism cooperation, TASS quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying May 3.

He was addressing a press conference following the talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.

Putin said during the talks much attention was paid to the fight against international terrorism.

He also noted that it is essential to ensure the security of Russian tourists at Turkish resorts, and Russian agencies are ready to help Turkish security services in this.

News.Az

