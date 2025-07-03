Russia, Ukraine coordinate dates for next Istanbul peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Ukraine are currently coordinating schedules for a new round of peace negotiations in Istanbul, with both sides awaiting proposals for specific dates, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov emphasized that there are no obstacles impeding the talks, explaining that the two parties are in the process of finalizing their timeline proposals, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.



Regarding a memorandum outlining the visions for a peace treaty, he added that Russia has refrained from publicly discussing its contents to avoid jeopardizing the negotiation process.

On the issue of the recent pause in U.S. arms deliveries to Kyiv, Peskov cited production challenges in missile manufacturing, linked to ongoing shipments both to Israel and Ukraine. He suggested that a reduction in weapons reaching Ukraine could potentially accelerate the conclusion of Russia’s “special military operation.”

Previous talks held in Istanbul resulted in humanitarian agreements and prisoner exchanges. President Vladimir Putin previously confirmed that a third round of negotiations would take place once prior agreements were fulfilled.

News.Az