Russia, Ukraine in talks for major prisoner swap; no agreement yet

Prisoners of war arriving from Russia, at the airport of the Saudi capital Riyadh, on September 21, 2022. Photo: Saudi Press Agency / AFP

Russia and Ukraine are in negotiations for a significant exchange of prisoners of war, but no agreement has been reached, according to Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova.

"No agreement has been reached so far on a big POW exchange. You know that I have published two lists, one with 900 people, the other with 600, which we sent to Ukraine. We are ready to exchange them. And we expect the same number of [Russian] prisoners of war in return from the Ukrainian side. The militaries are negotiating this," she said at a press conference, News.Az reports, citing TASS. According to her, the human rights commissioners of the two countries are trying to accommodate the prisoners of war in every way possible, including by making sure that letters written by the POWs reach their families. "It is very important for them to know that their relatives and loved ones are alive and that they are receiving all the necessary help. This is being done in accordance with all international norms and rules," the human rights commissioner added.She also said that she had agreed with her Ukrainian counterpart that they would exchange care packages meant for the prisoners of war. These will include warm clothes and letters from relatives.

News.Az