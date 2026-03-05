Russia, Ukraine swap 400 prisoners after UAE-U.S. mediation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said Thursday that mediation efforts conducted jointly with the United States had led to an exchange of 400 captives between Russia and Ukraine, with 200 prisoners released by each side, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The ministry said the latest swap brought the total number of captives exchanged through mediation by the UAE to 5,355, adding that both sides had cooperated with the initiative.

The Gulf state had facilitated 19 mediation efforts between Moscow and Kyiv since the start of the conflict, it added.

The ministry said the UAE would continue to support efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement, citing its ties with both countries and its role in hosting dialogue, including two rounds of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

News.Az