+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, the leader of the Central African Republic expressed gratitude to Russia for its security support and requested President Vladimir Putin’s assistance in addressing the country’s severe energy challenges.

President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Putin at talks in the Kremlin that Russia's security presence had made possible the election in December that returned ​him to office for a new seven-year term, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

Russia's growing security role in parts of Africa is viewed with concern ⁠by the West and has come at the expense of France and the United States. Russia's Africa Corps, a paramilitary force that succeeded the former Wagner mercenary group, is active in several countries including Mali, Equatorial Guinea and CAR.

Touadera also thanked Putin for donating Russian grain and fuel, and said CAR was looking for further support.

"Today, the Central African Republic faces a major challenge in the field of energy, and the Russian Federation ‌has ⁠a great deal of expertise in these matters," he said at the start of their meeting.

Putin said the two countries had good prospects to strengthen their ties in energy , agriculture and infrastructure.

Russia is working to increase its influence and ⁠economic ties in Africa as part of a wider strategy to strengthen relationships with developing countries following its rupture with most of the West because of the ⁠war in Ukraine.

News.Az