Russia urges Iran to show restraint amid US buildup

Russia on Thursday urged Iran and other regional actors to “exercise restraint and caution” as tensions rise alongside a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow views the current situation as an “unprecedented” escalation and called for political and diplomatic solutions to take priority, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“Russia continues to develop relations with Iran, and in doing so, we call on our Iranian friends and all parties in the region to exercise restraint and caution,” Peskov told reporters in Moscow. “Political and diplomatic means must be the absolute priority in resolving any given issue.”

Despite the heightened tensions, Peskov said the Kremlin still expects diplomacy to prevail in efforts to reach a settlement.

His comments came after the United States and Iran concluded a second round of indirect negotiations in Geneva on Tuesday, mediated by Oman. Both sides signaled some progress in the talks.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance described the discussions as productive “in some ways,” but said Tehran was “not yet willing” to engage on certain red lines set by President Donald Trump.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also reported progress, calling the atmosphere of the talks “more constructive.”

Meanwhile, Washington has significantly increased its military presence in the region. The United States has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and is sending the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier along with additional fighter jets.

The Geneva meeting marked the second round of talks since Trump ordered strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last June. The first round was held in Muscat on Feb. 6.

Peskov also addressed planned joint naval exercises between Russia and Iran in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean, saying the drills had been scheduled and agreed in advance.

