Russia, China deny nuclear test claims amid US accusations

Russia has denied that it or China conducted any nuclear tests, rejecting recent US claims about alleged secret testing activities.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said neither Russia nor China had carried out nuclear tests, responding to growing international debate over nuclear transparency and arms control, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

His comments follow US allegations earlier this month that China conducted a secret nuclear test in 2020. Washington has used the claim to push for a broader arms control agreement that would include both China and Russia alongside existing nuclear powers.

Peskov said Moscow had seen multiple reports referencing alleged tests involving both countries but stressed that neither nation had conducted such activities. He added that Chinese officials had also firmly rejected the accusations.

Chinese authorities have dismissed the US claims as unfounded. China’s Foreign Ministry said Washington lacks evidence and accused the US of misrepresenting China’s nuclear policy for political purposes.

