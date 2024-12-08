Russia urges the resumption of UN-brokered talks for a Syrian settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin expresses hope that "political dialogue will continue in the interests of the Syrian people and the strengthening of relations between Russia and Syria."

Moscow calls for resuming the UN-brokered talks on settling the situation in Syria, News.Az reports citing the TASS "Russia has always spoken in favor of a political settlement of the Syrian crisis. We insist that the UN-mediated talks be resumed," the source said.The Kremlin hopes "that political dialogue will be continued in the name of the interests of the Syrian people and the development of relations between Russia and Syria," the source stressed.Syria’s armed opposition units launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates on November 27. By December 7, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s opponents had seized several large cities, including Aleppo, Hama, Deir ez-Zor, Daraa, and Homs. On Sunday morning, they entered Damascus and government troops withdrew from the city. Following intra-Syrian talks, President Assad stepped down and fled the country.

News.Az