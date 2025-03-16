Russia urges the U.S. to cease airstrikes in Yemen and begin dialogue

A ship fires missiles at an undisclosed location, after US President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the militias' attacks against Red Sea shipping, in this screengrab obtained from a hando

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the United States to halt its strikes against Yemen's Houthi militias, according to the foreign ministry on Sunday.

Lavrov spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by telephone, the ministry said, News.Az informs via Aawsat.

"In response to the American representative's arguments, Sergei Lavrov stressed the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force and the importance for all sides to engage in political dialogue in order to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed," the ministry said.

US President Donald Trump launched large-scale military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the militias’ attacks against Red Sea shipping, killing at least 31 people at the start of a campaign expected to last many days.

