Russia using "terror against our cities, towns, our people" after deadly Odesa missile strike, Zelensky says

Russia using "terror against our cities, towns, our people" after deadly Odesa missile strike, Zelensky says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Russia is conducting terrorism against Ukraine’s cities and people, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Referring to a missile attack in Serhiivka, in the south of Ukraine, Zelensky said, “This is not a single strike and not an accident, as the Russian mass media say every day. This is a targeted Russian missile attack, Russian terror against our cities, towns, our people — adults and children.”

Zelensky was speaking during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv.

"The Russian missile was a supersonic cruise anti-ship missile, by the way hit an ordinary residential building in the village of Serhiivka in Odesa region. Such X-22 missiles were created to attack aircraft carriers and other large military ships, and the Russian army used it against an ordinary building with ordinary civilians, a nine-story building,” Zelensky added.

News.az

News.Az