Russia, Uzbekistan discuss railway projects and Caspian Sea routes
Photo: UzA
Transport Week 2024 has launched in Moscow.The Transport 2024 forum and exhibition are being held as part of this event, organized by the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, News.az reports citing foreign media.
A meeting was held between the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilhom Mahkamov and the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Roman Starovoit.
As reported by the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the parties discussed implementing joint railway infrastructure projects and using new routes across the Caspian Sea.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to organize cooperation in constructing railway infrastructure.