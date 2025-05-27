Russian air defences down 8 Ukrainian drones near Moscow, officials report

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Defence Ministry announced early Wednesday that its air defences destroyed or intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones within a three-hour span, with most of the activity concentrated over the central and southern regions of the country.

A ministry statement on the Telegram messaging app said the incidents occurred between 9 p.m. and midnight Moscow time. Fifty-nine drones were downed over the Bryansk region on the Ukrainian border, the others were intercepted over five different regions, News.Az reports citing Reuters

The ministry announcement made no mention of drones being downed in the region surrounding Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, in three separate notices posted in rapid succession on Telegram, said eight Ukrainian drones were repelled while heading for the Russian capital.

Recovery crews were examining fragments on the ground, he said.

