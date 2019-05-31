Russian airports renamed, Surgut airport named after Farman Salmanov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order today naming more than 40 Russian airports after persons deserving well of the country, according to the statement published on the official website of legal information.

Surgut Airport was named named after legendary Azerbaijani oilman Farman Salmanov, Moscow’s Vnukovo was named after aircraft designer Andrey Tupolev; the name of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin was given to Sheremetyevo; while Domodedovo airport received the name of Russian polymath, scientist and writer Mikhail Lomonosov.

Some other airports that received new names: Voronezh (Peter the Great); Kaliningrad (Elizabeth Petrovna); Krasnodar (Catherine the Great); Murmansk (Nikolai II); Magadan (Soviet bard poet Vladimir Vysotsky); Mineralnye Vody (19th-century writer Mikhail Lermontov); Petropavlovsk-Kamachatsky (Danish explorer Vitus Bering).

Azerbaijani oilman Farman Salmanov dedicated 50 years of his life to the oil-and-gas industry of the Soviet Union and Russia, and discovered or participated in the discovery of over 130 fields, including such huge oil and gas reserves as Mamontovskoye, Megionskoye, Pravdinskoye, Ust-Balykskoye, Surgutskoye, Urengoyskoye, Yamburgskoye, etc.

During the contest 'Great Names of Russia' people were choosing names for 47 airports.

